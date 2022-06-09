Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.70

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 24871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

