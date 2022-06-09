Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CQT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and $1.44 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00341785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00431238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030786 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

