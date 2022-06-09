Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CBRL opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $162.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

