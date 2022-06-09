Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,936.34

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,936.34 ($24.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,371.40 ($17.19). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($17.79), with a volume of 77,696 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,725 ($34.15) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £511.80 million and a PE ratio of 61.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,617.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,929.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Craneware’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

