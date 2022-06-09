Credit Suisse Group Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $82.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Devon Energy stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,772 shares of company stock worth $7,327,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

