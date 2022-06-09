Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,105.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00583258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00185556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,847,141 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.