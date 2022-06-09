CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $109.71 on Monday. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $102.37 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

