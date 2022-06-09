CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. 1,803,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

