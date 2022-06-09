CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.40.

OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

