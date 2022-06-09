CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 230,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.26. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

