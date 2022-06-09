Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

