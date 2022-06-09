D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “
NASDAQ HEPS remained flat at $$1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $286.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 7,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,733,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
