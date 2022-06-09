D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

NASDAQ HEPS remained flat at $$1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $286.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.64). D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 197.69% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. Equities research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 7,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,733,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.