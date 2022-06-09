DAOstack 24-Hour Volume Reaches $835.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $534,631.68 and $835.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,020.89 or 1.00002086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00029176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

