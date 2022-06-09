David M. Obstler Sells 9,069 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,069 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $927,033.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,446,778.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $7,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.