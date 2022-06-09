DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.15. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.