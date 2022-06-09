Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 6,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,268,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $871,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Delek US (NYSE:DK)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
