Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 6,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,268,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $871,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

