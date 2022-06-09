Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 472,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,358% from the average daily volume of 19,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

