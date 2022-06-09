Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $395,340.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $395,340.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 467,996,680 coins and its circulating supply is 163,801,006 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

