Dero (DERO) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00018865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $71.64 million and $262,403.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.64 or 0.05939457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00202569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00586760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.00615803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00070854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004300 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,960 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.