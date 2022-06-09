Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.94

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 6779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.51 million and a P/E ratio of 62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.55.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (CVE:DSY)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.