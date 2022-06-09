Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €160.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €92.94 ($99.94) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 52-week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

