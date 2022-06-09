dForce (DF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

dForce (DF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,072.47 or 0.99999320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030722 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 421,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.