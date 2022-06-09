DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 89501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.
DIAGNOS Company Profile (CVE:ADK)
