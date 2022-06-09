Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 0.2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$41.59 and last traded at C$41.89. 71,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 94,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.05.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta bought 1,000 shares of Docebo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

