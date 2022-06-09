Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $553,637,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.