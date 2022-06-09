DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $56.93. 606,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

