Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DUK traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.42.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,985 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

