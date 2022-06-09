Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading 2.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $34.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dutch Bros traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 14,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,378,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,524,990 shares in the company, valued at $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,125 shares of company stock worth $7,519,069 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

