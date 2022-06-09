DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 8,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

