Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Trimmed by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $2,012,875. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

