EasyFi (EZ) Price Up 2.8% This Week

EasyFi (EZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $304,376.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

