EDC Blockchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $376,694.31 and $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,220.31 or 1.00053220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00029363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016485 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000961 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

