Edgeware One Day Volume Reaches $347,403.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $347,403.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,893,675,527 coins and its circulating supply is 6,232,268,540 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

