Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $128.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $91.52 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,165 shares of company stock valued at $25,916,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.