Effect.AI (EFX) Tops One Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00081852 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00040301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00206815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

