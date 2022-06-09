Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.13.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $78.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. XN LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $96,794,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $83,957,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $43,614,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

