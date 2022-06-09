Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of ESTC traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 48,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Elastic by 371.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elastic by 345.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 131,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International Corp MA lifted its position in Elastic by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

