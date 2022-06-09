Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,072 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $34,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.