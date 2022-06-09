ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Shares Up 1.2%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 8.64 and last traded at 8.64. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.54.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
About ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENEOS (JXHLY)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.