ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Shares Up 1.2%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 8.64 and last traded at 8.64. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

