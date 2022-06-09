Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 3.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $143.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.