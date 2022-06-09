Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 123,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

