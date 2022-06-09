Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited comprises 1.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 148,009 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NESR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. 3,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

