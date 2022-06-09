Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 5.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,772 shares of company stock worth $7,327,688 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 207,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,726. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

