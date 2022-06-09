Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. NOV comprises 2.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. State Street Corp boosted its position in NOV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,876,000 after acquiring an additional 249,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,634. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.