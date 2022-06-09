Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 0.1%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 8,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 25,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.51.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)
