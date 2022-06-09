Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading Down 0.1%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 8,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 25,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

