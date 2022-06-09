Enigma Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $143,274.78 and $78,260.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00190831 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000535 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001160 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00337584 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.