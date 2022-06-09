Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Shares Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 145,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.