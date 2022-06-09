Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ETRN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 2,423,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

