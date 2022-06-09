Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,181.56

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,181.56 ($14.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,035.46 ($12.98). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.08), with a volume of 69,416 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of £514.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,175.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.33.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

