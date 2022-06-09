Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $274.50 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.31.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.69.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $240,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.